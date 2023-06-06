Gujarat man detained with foreign currencies in Tripura

Agartala, Jun 6: Locals in Khengrabari area on Monday detained a Gujarat man for suspiciously moving around in the bordering areas. He was later handed over to the BSF patrolling party leading to recovery of foreign currencies of different countries such as Bangladesh, Iran, Philipines and Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the foreign currencies, the authorities also seized a Saudi Arabia-registered driving license and several payment cards. The detainee has been identified as Neelkantha Manik Dandhule, an Indian citizen from Gujarat.

Speaking about the incident, police sources said, upon conducting preliminary interrogations, the police could know his identity. Since the police could not prosecute him as he is an Indian Citizen, the case had been transferred to the customs department. It was also revealed that Dandhule is married to a Bangladeshi woman.

After completion of the legal procedures, his custody was transferred to the customs department which deals with such cases. “He was arrested in suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national. But, now it is proven that he is an Indian citizen.

Now the investigation related to foreign currencies found in his possession is the jurisdiction of the customs department”, said a senior cop.