Grenade threat forces shutdown of all petrol pumps across Imphal valley

Imphal, Dec 14: After a hand grenade along with a threat letter, was placed at a petrol pump, all petrol pumps in the Imphal Valley areas and its peripheries were shut down today.

The decision to close the petrol pumps was announced by the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) on December 10 after a hand grenade was left at the toilet room of Ibudhou Pakhangba Filling Station, Keikol, Koirengei Road in Imphal East on December 6, concealed “with a letter threatening dire consequences”.

“We, MPDF, inform that all petrol pumps will be shut down on December 13 in the valley and peripherals of Manipur as we consider this act to be a serious matter, which requires utmost deliberation towards the safety of the public who visit on daily basis and the petrol pump dealers who have been facing multiple threats to the staff and exorbitant demands from time to time,” stated the MPDF in its release.

Stating that the petrol pumps are open round the clock to serve the public as per the needs and emergencies with guidelines from the Government, it added that petroleum businesses are contributing to the State revenue by collecting VAT taxes at the rate of Rs 19.56 for petrol per litre (25 per cent) and Rs 10.11 for diesel per litre (13.5 per cent).

Petrol pumps in Manipur collectively contribute an amount of Rs 25-30 crore every month (based on sales volumes) as VAT tax revenue to the State Government, said the dealers’ body. Petrol pumps have been actively contributing to development works in their localities apart from providing employment, it added.

“Hence we, MPDF demand/request to stop such bomb threats and unbearable demands in future as we are running our business in tight margin as there is a more than 50 per cent reduction in sales due to the ongoing crisis in Manipur since May 3, 2023,” the press release stated.

“It has been unanimously resolved by all dealers that any similar bomb threats and extreme monetary demands will lead to indefinite closure of petrol pumps collectively.”

In view of the closure of the petrol pumps, inter-district and inter-town passenger service providers, and autorickshaw and Tata Magic operators have been forced to buy petrol and diesel at exorbitant rates.