Grenade hurled at Manipur doctor's residence

Imphal, Aug 10: A bomb exploded at the residence of a doctor located at Dhanamanjuri University campus in Manipur's Imphal at around 10 pm on Friday night.



Manipur police reported that the bomb exploded at the residence of Dr. Moirangthem Dhanabir (44), son of M. Tomba of Uripok Sorbon Thingel, who is presently staying at the southern Dhanamanjuri University campus, Imphal.

Dhanabir is the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hill Kranti Party Manipur State Unit and also the proprietor of a private diabetic hospital.

According to police, CCTV footage showed an unknown miscreant dressed in women’s clothing hurling a bomb, suspected to be a Chinese-made hand grenade, which exploded at the gate. The miscreant swiftly fled from the spot after throwing the bomb, as seen in the CCTV footage.

No casualties were reported during the incident; however, some of Dhanabir's properties were damaged.

A case has been registered at Imphal Police Station for further investigation.

No claims of responsibility for the incident had been reported at the time of filing this report.

Earlier, in January, a hand grenade was hurled at Dhanabir's residence but did not explode. Later, as a second incident on June 7, unknown miscreants dressed in black outfits handed over a box containing a hand grenade, instructing it to be passed to Moirangthem Dhanabir at his private hospital.