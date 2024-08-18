Grenade attack outside ex-MLA’s home in Manipur; no injuries reported

Imphal, August 18: A week after a grenade attack claimed the life of the wife of a former Manipur MLA, another bomb exploded outside the residence of former BJP MLA N Indrajit Singh in Kshetrigao, Imphal East district, on Saturday night.

The explosion, which occurred around 10:15 pm, was reportedly caused by a grenade lobbed at the gate of Singh’s residence. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties.

Police authorities promptly arrived at the scene to secure the area and assess the situation.

As of the latest reports, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Singh had previously received threats, which has raised concerns about the safety of political figures in the region.

The incident has heightened anxiety within the local community.

The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the motive behind the blast and identify those responsible.

This latest attack follows a recent incident where a bomb blast claimed the life of Charubala Haokip, the wife of former MLA Yamthong Haokip, on August 10.

The explosion occurred at their residence in Ekou Mullam Village, Kangpokpi district. Charubala succumbed to her injuries from the blast, and the exact motive and identity of the perpetrators remain under investigation.

These recurring bomb explosions have intensified the ongoing crisis in Manipur, complicating efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

The incidents highlight growing concerns about security and safety in the region as investigations continue.