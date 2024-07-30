Govt vehicle torched in Meghalaya

Shillong, July 29: In a shocking incident, arsonists burned down a government vehicle at Nongmensong in Meghalaya’s Shillong on Monday morning, however, nobody was hurt in the incident.

According to sources, the government vehicle bearing registration number ML-01 5989 belonged to the Public Works Department and was parked near a post office in the area. The vehicle was completely damaged in the arson attack.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and registered a case in connection with this incident.