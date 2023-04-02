Govt to look into demand of additional police station: Manipur CM

Imphal, April 2: Manipur government will look into the demand for constructing an additional police station in Churachandpur district which shares international borders with Myanmar.



The state chief minister N Biren Singh shared the post in this regard in his social media platform after meeting representatives of the Kuki Inpi Churachandpur, an apex body of Kuki community in Churachandpur district on Sunday.

Sharing the photographs of the meeting in a tweet on Sunday, Biren Singh wrote, “The state government will look into the demand for constructing an additional police station in Churachandpur, renovation of Sadbhavna Mandav, etc.”

“Representatives of the Kuki Inpi, Churachandpur called on me at my secretariat. I truly appreciate all the Kuki CSOs of Churachandpur for their support in the War on Drugs & for demolishing the poppy plantations in a continuous momentum,” he added.

On Saturday, the state’s Cabinet Sub-committee which was formed to monitor the illegal immigrants in the state visited the Churachandpur district and identified a site for setting up another temporary shelter home for Myanmar nationals who seek refuge in the state in the wake of unrest in their country.

The Sub-committee chairman Letpao Haokip who also the state’s Tribal Affairs and Hills minister along with ministers Awangbow Newmai(Water resources) and Th Basanta Singh(Education) besides officials identified four barracks inside the Singngat police station premises under Singngat sub-division during the day’s visit, officials who accompanied the team said.

The Saturday’s visit came close on the heels of committee’s inspection visit at Haolenphai village(Tengnoupal district) for setting up of temporary shelter home for illegal immigrants on March 26 this year followed by another similar visit at Gamphajol village in Chandel district on March 29 for the same purpose.

According to official reports, around 129 Myanmar nationals have been put in detention camps after they were picked up for illegally entering the state a few months back in the Churachandpur district.