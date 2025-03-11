Govt preparing draft memorandum of agreement to hand over Lengpui airport to IAF: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, March 11: The Mizoram government has been preparing a draft Memorandum of agreement (MoA) to hand over the Lengpui Airport near Aizawl to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The statement was made by Mizoram Chief Minister at the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to queries from Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) member K Laldawngliana in the Assembly, Lalduhoma, who also holds the General Administration portfolio, said a working committee to look into the maintenance and management of Lengpui airport was reconstituted on November 11 last year under the chairmanship of ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) legislator TBC Lalvenchhunga, who is also the Finance and Planning Adviser to the Chief Minister.

"The working committee is preparing the draft MoA. It has not been tabled in the Cabinet meeting as it is yet to be completed," Lalduhoma informed the Assembly.

He further said that consultative meetings were held with NGOs in Lengpui and State-level NGO representatives in January regarding the matter.

Additionally, the government has allocated Rs 86 crore for renovating and up-grading the runway, increasing the Pavement Classification Number (PCN) from 36 to 50, the CM said.

Notably, the Lengpui Airport is the lone airport near Aizawl in Mizoram

Lalduhoma informed that the government will expand chopper services across the State wherever it is necessary.

