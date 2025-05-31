Govt issues advisory after 2 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mizoram

Aizawl, May 31: The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the Mizoram’s Health and Family welfare Department issued an advisory on Friday after two fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the State, officials said. According to IDSP officials, the two infections were detected on Thursday.

The advisory urged the public to remain calm, noting that both COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at the Zoram Medical College and Hospital in Falkawn near Aizawl. Their condition is not critical.

The IDSP stated that most COVID-19 cases in the country are being managed under home isolation, and both the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the national surveillance system are closely monitoring the situation. The advisory identified the circulating variants in the country as JN.1, XFG, and LF.7.9, stressing that infections are generally present with only mild symptoms. Citizens were asked to maintain good hygiene, including frequent handwashing and the use of hand sanitisers. Those experiencing cough have been advised to wear masks.

Mizoram recorded 734 COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic wave from March 2020 to October 2024, with the highest toll of 538 deaths reported in 2021.