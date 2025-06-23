Governor Parnaik lauds Army’s vigil at LAC, urges greater outreach in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jun 23: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, on Monday, commended the Indian Army for its unwavering dedication and discipline in safeguarding the state's borders and maintaining peace in sensitive areas.

During a meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 56 Infantry Division, Major General Vivek Bakshi, at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, Parnaik expressed confidence in the Army's preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and lauded its vital role in upholding territorial integrity, an official statement said.

The meeting focused on a range of key issues, including the security situation and strategic environment along the LAC, strengthening civil-military cooperation, disaster preparedness, and welfare measures for ex-servicemen and “veer naris”.

Community outreach initiatives were also discussed during the meeting.

Highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts, the governor pointed to successful joint initiatives such as road construction, disaster response, and civic action programmes.

He also stressed the transformative impact of schemes such as the vibrant villages programme when supported through collaboration between military and civil agencies.

Parnaik, who has actively participated in ex-servicemen rallies across the state, urged the Army to conduct more job fairs, medical camps, and pension outreach drives in remote districts to improve welfare for veterans and their families.

He further called on the Army to engage with schools and youth through motivational talks and career awareness programmes about the armed forces.

Such outreach, he said, would inspire patriotism, discipline, and open up opportunities, especially for young people in border and remote regions.

In response, Maj Gen Bakshi assured the governor of the Army's continued support and commitment to working closely with the state government in achieving shared goals of security, development, and public welfare.

PTI