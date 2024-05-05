Governor inaugurates "School on Wheels" initiative to support displaced students in Manipur

Imphal, May 5: In a significant step towards providing education to displaced students in Manipur, Governor Anusuiya Uikey inaugurated the "School on Wheels" initiative on May 5 at the Bal Vidya Mandir Complex, Palace Compound in Imphal.

Implemented by Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikash Samiti, Manipur, the initiative aims to reach out to students residing in relief camps across the state.

The school bus, equipped with a library, computers, and sports items, will be accompanied by a teacher as it travels to different relief camps across the state. Governor Uikey, speaking at the inauguration function held at Sudarshan Hall, praised the initiative as a commendable effort to ensure that displaced students do not face any educational setbacks.

Highlighting the challenges faced by students affected by the incidents since May 3, 2023, Governor Uikey emphasised the importance of initiatives like "School on Wheels" in ensuring that children in relief camps receive uninterrupted education. She urged the Chief Secretary to provide support to the Samiti in expanding the initiative by increasing the number of such buses.

Expressing empathy towards the plight of displaced people in relief camps, Governor Uikey revealed that she had instructed the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to initiate steps towards establishing permanent settlements for them.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikash Samiti, Governor Uikey commended their efforts in the field of education since 1979. She highlighted the organisation's contributions, including running 15 schools and 36 Sanskar Kendras in Manipur, providing free education to displaced children, and offering accommodation and food arrangements.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, Dr. Pawankumar Tiwari (Sanghthan Mantri, Vidya Bharati), Yumnam Khogen Singh (President, Vidya Bharati Shikasha Vikash Samiti, Manipur), Vice-Chancellors of CAU and MUC, along with teachers, parents, and students.

The "School on Wheels" initiative symbolises a concerted effort towards ensuring that education remains accessible to all, even in the most challenging circumstances, reflecting the resilience and commitment of the Manipuri community towards the welfare of its children.