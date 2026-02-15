Governor flags China pressure, stresses integrated border strategy in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 15: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) has underscored the need for a “whole-of-nation approach” to ensure deterrence, stability, and lasting control along the strategically located State's sensitive frontier.

He was speaking in a two-day seminar titled ‘Arunachal Pradesh – India’s Dynamic Frontier’ at the Headquarters of 2 Mountain Division, Dinjan, Assam, held on Friday and Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address, the Governor presented a comprehensive overview of Arunachal Pradesh, its people, unique dynamics, and the challenges along its borders, while highlighting the State’s developmental progress and outlining a future road map.

Sharing his perspectives through the twin lenses of security and development, he observed that in a frontier State like Arunachal Pradesh, the two are deeply intertwined. “One cannot progress without the other,” he said, describing the State as both a strategic buffer and a land of immense human, cultural, and economic potential.

Referring to the northern frontier, the Governor stated that China’s strategy is deliberate and long-term, extending across the Line of Actual Control from Ladakh to the eastern sector. He noted that China applies calibrated pressure by building border-proximate infrastructure, creating dual-use “border settlements,” and renaming places to shape narratives.

To counter these moves, he emphasized that security, development, diplomacy, and community empowerment must advance together. “A coordinated and unified response from all stakeholders is essential to safeguard sovereignty and strengthen national prosperity,” he said.

On the Indo-Myanmar and Bhutan borders, the Governor pointed out that culture and security intersect in complex ways.

The Indo-Myanmar border, which cuts through forests and hills, has remained socially open under the Free Movement Regime (FMR), sustaining livelihoods and traditional ties. However, he noted that insurgent groups have exploited this openness, prompting India to review the FMR to rebalance tradition and security concerns.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Governor Parnaik said the State is witnessing a transformative phase. He stressed its strategic importance in advancing India’s Act East Policy by strengthening connectivity and trade linkages with Southeast Asia.

He said strengthening security ensures stability and confidence, while inclusive development brings opportunity, dignity, and resilience to border communities. “Together, these forces will define Arunachal’s future as a strong, secure, and vibrant pillar of the nation,” he added.

Former Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (retd) discussed operational realities and broad contours of countering Chinese strategic design.

Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (retd), former GOC and current Director General of Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), elaborated on China’s designs along the Arunachal border and their strategic implications.

Former Indian ambassador Phunchok Stobdan examined Arunachal-Tibet linkages and their historical context, while writer and military historian Shiv Kunal Verma spoke on the region’s flora, fauna, eco-tourism potential, and untapped opportunities.

The seminar was also attended by Vijay Swami, Director of RIWATCH, Group Captain Mohonto Panging (retd), Prof Jumyir Basar and Prof Ashan Riddi of the Rajiv Gandhi University, and former Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Ramesh Negi.