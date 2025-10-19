Governor Bhalla inspects world’s tallest rail bridge in Manipur’s Noney District

Imphal, Oct 19: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday inspected the world’s highest railway pier bridge being constructed over the Ijei river in Noney district. Railway engineers briefed the Governor on the ongoing railway line construction.

The engineers stated the bridge is expected to be completed within the current financial year.

The railway bridge is being constructed along the ongoing 111-km Jiribam-Imphal railway line, one of the crucial connectivity projects in North East India.

The 141-metre-high bridge which is being constructed at Khumji village in Noney district, 70 km west of Imphal, will surpass the 139-metre Mala-Rijeka viaduct in Montenegro.

The bridge which is projected to be 555 metres long, is among the 11 major bridges and 137 minor bridges, out of which five major bridges and 101 minor bridges have already been completed. The Imphal-Jiribam railway line was taken up as national project in 2008.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Noney district headquarters, the Governor was received by Deputy Commissioner Dr Sharath Chandra Arroju, SP and other senior officers. The Governor also inspected stalls set up by various government departments showcasing agricultural, horticultural and handcrafted products.

Bhalla later chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where he was briefed by the DC, SP and District Level Officers (DLOs). The Deputy Commissioner apprised the Governor of various development initiatives undertaken in the district. He also highlighted key issues related to infrastructure development.