Goods worth Rs 11 lakh seized in two separate operations in Meghalaya

Guwahati, Nov 25: The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, during an operation, foiled smuggling attempts near the Bangladesh border and recovered goods worth Rs 11 lakh in two separate operations.

Based on specific information, the BSF troops carried out an operation at the bordering area of Dambukaphal in the West Garo Hills district, where they recovered 5000 kg of Indian sugar that were meant for smuggling.

Meanwhile, in another operation, troops of the 110 Bn BSF Meghalaya intercepted a vehicle carrying miscellaneous items in the bordering area of Kasinda in the East Khasi Hills district while it was being smuggled into Bangladesh.

