Golden Triangle proximity fuelling drug influx in Mizoram: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Jul 14: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted the State’s vulnerability to drug trafficking, pointing out that its proximity to the Golden Triangle, a notorious hub for illegal drug trade, contributes significantly to the influx of narcotics into the region.

Speaking at the launch of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drugs Free India Campaign) in Aizawl on Wednesday, he stressed the urgent need for collective efforts to combat drug abuse and its detrimental effects on society.

The event, which included the Mizoram State Level and Aizawl District Level programmes, kicked off with a spirited “Rally – Fight Against Drugs.”

Over 600 students from schools and colleges participated in the rally, marching through the streets of Aizawl with placards bearing strong anti-drug messages. A competition for the best placard design was also held, with winners receiving prizes for their creativity and commitment to the cause.

In his address, Lalduhoma urged citizens, particularly the youth, to remain vigilant and united in the battle against drugs. He called for a zero-tolerance approach towards narcotics, stressing that even occasional use of drugs could lead to addiction. He encouraged young people to completely refrain from drug use and appealed to those already struggling with addiction to seek help and rebuild their lives.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii and Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also addressed the gathering, offering their support for the campaign and reinforcing the importance of raising awareness about the harmful effects of drug use.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, which is being implemented across 372 districts in India, is an initiative aimed at spreading awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and preventing the initiation of drug use among the youth. The rally in Aizawl was part of the nationwide campaign’s fifth anniversary celebrations.

As of Wednesday, the state excise and narcotics records reported that 49 individuals, including seven women, have lost their lives in Mizoram since January due to drug-related causes. This statistic serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing battle the state faces in tackling the drug menace.





By

Correspondent