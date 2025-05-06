Girls sweep MBSE Class 12 board exams as Mizoram records 81.10% pass rate

Aizawl, May 6: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on Tuesday, recording an overall pass percentage of 81.10% across streams.

Announcing the results from its office in Chaltlang, Aizawl, the Board reported that this year’s stream-wise pass percentages stood at 81.13% for Arts, 85.63% for Science, and 74.42% for Commerce.

In a notable trend, female students dominated the merit lists, with girls clinching the top positions across all three streams.

In the Arts stream, Lalrammawii Tochhawng of Mount Carmel School, Aizawl, emerged as the topper with a score of 471 out of 500.









Lalrammawii Tochhawng of Mount Carmel School topped the Arts stream. (AT Photo)

In the Science stream, Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, secured the highest marks with 477, while the Commerce stream was led by Kristin Laldinpuii Ralte of Oikos Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, who scored 470.

Cynthia had also made headlines last year by topping the MBSE HSLC examination in 2023 with 485 marks — making her back-to-back board exam topper.









Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School topped Science stream. (AT Photo)

This year, 12,281 candidates had registered for the examination held across 100 centres statewide.

Of these, 12,105 students appeared — 8,658 from the Arts stream, 2,798 from Science, and 649 from Commerce.

The gender disparity in candidature was also evident, with 1,015 more female examinees than male.









Kristin Laldinpuii Ralte of Oikos Higher Secondary School. (AT Photo)

In terms of performance divisions, 701 students passed with Distinction, 3,250 in First Division, 3,970 in Second Division, and 1,896 in Third Division.

Among the 207 institutions offering the Arts stream, 46 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while two schools saw no students clear the exam.

In Science, all 69 schools recorded successful candidates, whereas in Commerce, two of the 29 schools reported zero pass rates.