Gauhati High Court seeks deadline plan for Aizawl–Silchar Highway repairs

Aizawl, March 30: The Gauhati High Court has pressed for a clear execution plan from a highway contractor tasked with repairing key stretches of the Aizawl-Silchar route, questioning how the firm intends to complete the bulk of the work within the stated deadline.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA), a division bench comprising Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Nelson Sailo directed Haryana-based J Infratech Limited to submit an affidavit citing the roadmap for completing the remaining 65 per cent of the project by April.

The contractor, engaged under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), was responsible for repair works along multiple critical stretches of the highway, including Sairang Zero Point to Buichali Bridge, New Khamrang to Kawnpui, and Kolasib to Bilkhawthlir. The route serves as Mizoram’s primary surface lifeline, making delays a matter of public concern.

The PIL was filed by the MTDA through its general secretary, Lalhmudika Tochhawng, highlighting the slow pace of work and its impact on transporters and commuters.

During the hearing, the bench directed NHIDCL to submit, within two weeks, a detailed affidavit explaining the inspection mechanisms it has employed in supervising the contractor’s work. The court also asked the agency to clarify whether limestone rocks were being used in the construction process.

In parallel, J Infratech Limited has been instructed to file its own affidavit addressing the same issue.

Although the company had indicated its intention to complete the project by April 2026, only 35 per cent of the work had been completed so far.





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Correspondent