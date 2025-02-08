Gauhati HC upholds Mizoram Govt's decision to cut village council term

Aizawl, Feb 8: The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court on Friday upheld the Mizoram Government's decision to shorten the term of village councils (VCs) by six months, dismissing a writ petition filed by K Lalngaizuala, president of All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA).

Justice Nelson Sailo, presiding over a single bench, ruled that the petition lacked merit. The High Court further stated, "In the considered view of this Court, the petitioners cannot be said to have any legitimate grievance as projected by them. Having come to such a conclusion, discussion on the remaining authorities cited by the parties is found to be not necessary."

The AMVCA had earlier challenged the State Government's decision and filed a petition in the Aizawl bench the Gauhati High Court. However, the association was forced to withdraw its initial plea after the Government's November 20, 2023 order was superseded by another directive the following day. A second petition was also with drawn as the AMVCA was not officially registered, leading LaIngaizuala to file a fresh petition in his individual capacity.

The State Election Commission previously conducted the VC and local council (LC) elections on August 27, 2020, though voting in 27 LCs and eight VCs was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions and completed later.

In a move that caught many off guard, particularly sitting members of VCs and LCs, the State Government issued a notification on November 20 last year, setting February 19 as the new termination date for the current term. The decision drew criticism from multiple quarters, prompting the legal challenge.

Polling for 544 VCs across nine districts excluding three autonomous district councils in two districts-and 111 LCs under the Aizawl Municipal Corporation and the Lunglei Municipal Coun-cil is scheduled to take place on Wednesday next.