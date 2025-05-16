Gauhati HC stays confidence vote in Lai Autonomous District Council

Aizawl, May 16: The Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court today stayed the confidence vote in the crisis-ridden Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), scheduled tomorrow. Newly-appointed Chief Executive Member (CEM) N Zangura was set to prove his majority on the floor of the Council.

In his ruling, Justice Nelson Sailo ordered that the May 8 notification issued by the Mizoram Government, which directed the LADC to hold the floor test by May 16, should remain suspended till further notice.

"Having regard to the fact that Floor Test in respect of respondent No. 5 (N. Zangura) is scheduled to be held on 16.05.2025 and at the same time, considering the fact that the respondent No. 5 was appointed on 02.05.2025, on which date, the appointment of the petitioner subsisted as the CEM, LADC, it is hereby directed that until the next returnable date, the impugned Notification dated 08.05.2025 shall remain stayed," the court order stated.

The court's decision follows a petition filed by V Zirsanga, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) legislature party leader, who was appointed as the CEM of the LADC on February 24, 2025, Zirsanga approached the High Court, challenging the subsequent appointment of N Zangura by Mizoram Governor Lt Gen VK Singh (retd) on April 30, with a formal notification is sued on May 2.

Zirsanga's counsel, RR David, argued that his client's removal violated the laid-down procedures. He pointed out that under Rule 83 of the Constitution and Conduct of Business (CCB) Rules of LADC, a CEM can only the be re moved through a formal motion submitted in writing by a member of the Council before the commencement of a sitting. In Zirsanga's case, no such motion was tabled.

"The petitioner, having been appointed as the CEM, LADC, cannot be removed in the manner it has been done, except through due process as pre-conscribed by the CCB Rules. The appointment of respondent No. 5(Zangura) while the petitioner's appointment was still valid is wholly illegal. Therefore, the impugned notifications regarding the new appointment deserve to be set aside, David submitted before the court.

The controversy stems from a May 7 declaration by the Governor, which annulled Zirsanga's February 24 appointment, citing his refusal to vacate office after Zangura was named as the new CEM. Following this, Additional Secretary to the Governor, Joseph Lalrinawma, issued a directive to the LADC Chairman on May 8, extending the deadline for Zangura to prove his majority till May 16.

However, Zirsanga maintained that his removal was arbitrary and contrary to the rules governing the district council's functioning. By securing the court's stay order, he has temporarily blocked the scheduled floor test, setting the stage for a prolonged legal and political tussle over the LADC leadership.

The matter will now await further proceedings as the court examines the legality of the Governor's actions and the procedural validity of the competing appointments.