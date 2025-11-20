Gauhati HC flags need for floor test to end turmoil in Mizoram’s Chakma Council

Aizawl, Nov 20: The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday observed that restoring political stability in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) at the earliest would best serve the interests of its residents, and noted that the Mizoram Governor may consider conducting a floor test to ensure that the Council is led by a majority-backed administration, as envisaged under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The CADC has been under Governor’s Rule since July 7, following prolonged instability marked by frequent changes in leadership and allegations of irregular appointments that drew sharp opposition from several Chakma civil society organisations.

Earlier, the State government had conveyed that an alternative executive committee was ready to assume office, but the Governor proceeded with direct administration, citing persistent disorder.

Delivering its order, the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court held that there was “no ground to interfere” with the Governor’s July 7 proclamation, noting that the Constitution grants the Governor discretionary powers under Paragraph 16(2) of the Sixth Schedule and Paragraph 20BB.

While disposing of writ petition No. 84 of 2025, the court emphasised that the Governor may consider taking the “necessary steps as expeditiously as possible” to restore an elected administration in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

Reacting to the verdict, former Chief Executive Member and BJP CADC president Durjya Dhan Chakma welcomed the ruling, saying it reaffirmed the principle of non-interference in areas where the Constitution vests authority in the Governor. He said the decision safeguards the administrative framework of the CADC and ensures clarity and stability going forward. Chakma added that with the court having upheld the Governor’s discretionary powers, it is now expected that appropriate steps will be taken regarding the Council’s future.

Governor’s Rule was imposed after renewed turmoil in mid-June, when the BJP-led executive headed by CEM Molin Kumar Chakma fell to a no-confidence vote on June 16, following the defection of 12 BJP Members of District Council (MDC) in the 20-member house to the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

The ZPM MDCs subsequently formed their legislature party and staked a claim on June 18 to form the next executive committee.

A day after the Governor’s proclamation, State Home Minister K Sapdanga told reporters that the council of ministers had urged the Governor to reconsider, arguing that the ZPM had secured a clear majority with 16 MDCs and was prepared to form a stable executive. The government’s position was formally communicated to Raj Bhavan on July 5.









