Gauhati HC demands status report on repair of crumbling Mizoram highway

Aizawl, October 27: The Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court has directed the contractor responsible for repairing the dilapidated Sairang–Kawnpui stretch of National Highway 306/06 to submit a detailed report on the progress of the repair works.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Mizoram Truck Drivers Association over the persistently poor condition of the highway, a two-judge bench on Friday instructed the executing agency, MSJ Infratech, to submit a progress and completion schedule report through an affidavit by October 31.

The court further stated that if the affidavit is not submitted within the stipulated time, officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) would be required to appear personally before the bench on November 6, the next date of hearing.

Filed in July, the PIL highlighted the worsening state of the highway, described as the lifeline of Mizoram, particularly during the monsoon season. The petition noted that the deteriorating condition of the road has long caused hardship to truck drivers, transporters, and the general public.

The NH-306, part of which is also known as NH-06, plays a crucial role in maintaining connectivity and ensuring the flow of essential supplies into the state from other parts of the country.

PTI