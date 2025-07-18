Gauhati HC admits PIL on poor NH-6 and NH-306 conditions in Mizoram

Aizawl, July 18: The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday admitted a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Mizoram Truck Drivers' Association (MTDA) against the Mizoram Government, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDLC), and others on the issue of poor condition of the national highways 6 and 306.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Marly Vankung and Justice Kaushik Goswami heard the counsel for the petitioner, Jordan Rohmingthanga, and the respondents represented by government advocate Vanneihsiami. The bench said that they have considered the nature of the submission made by the petitioner's counsel and find it appropriate that a notice should be issued to the respondents.

Rohmingthanga filed the PIL on behalf of the petitioner by bringing to the notice of the Court the dilapidated condition of the National Highway 306 and 6 (Package 3 to Package 8) in Mizoram, specifically the Kawnpui-Khamrang-Sairang stretch/Km 70 to Km 95, and Km 118 to 133 on the NH-6.

He submitted that the instant PIL is filed by the MTDA who are the direct stakeholders, and that the mentioned stretch of the road is the only highway for the entry of essential goods and commodities into various parts of Mizoram. He further submitted that the whole State is facing a lot of hardship due to the bad shape of the highway stretches.

The counsel projected the highway condition by enclosing photographs showing trucks laden with essential goods struggling to traverse through the said stretch of highway. He also brought to the notice of the Court newspaper clippings on the hard-ship being faced by the public.

The MTDA advocate also brought to the notice of the Court the communication made by the State PWD in response to a complaint filed by the MTDA, in which the PWD stated that the repair and maintenance of the road was handed over to the NHIDCL on July 3.

The PWD had maintained the road till January 2, 2025 as per the minutes of the meeting with the NHIDCL on October 18, 2024. As per the minutes of the meeting held between the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Mizoram Chief Minister on May 28, 2025, the maintenance and repair of the said stretch of the road was transferred to the NHIDCI in January this year.