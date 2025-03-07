Garo Hills' Baljek Airport likely to resume operations in 2026: CM Sangma

Shillong, Mar 7: The Baljek Airport in Garo Hills, which was non-operational for the past 17 years, may finally have its first flight take off in 2026, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed the House on Friday.

“By 2026 we are hopeful that we should be able to operate the aircraft from the Baljek Airport,” he informed the House, stressing that he is personally overseeing the matter. However, he acknowledged that certain issues need to be resolved before the airport becomes operational.

One of the key challenges, he noted, is the lack of interest from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) due to cost concerns and other operational factors.

However, the state government has proposed that even though bigger flights taking off from Baljek may not be possible at the moment, at least 19-20 seater aircraft can operate.

“We came to a meeting point to at least let us start with the 19-20 seater aircraft, but we are keeping our options open,” he added.

Baljek Airport, located in Jengjal on the outskirts of Tura, was inaugurated with much fanfare by then-President Pratibha Patil in 2008. However, it has remained non-functional and is now primarily used for hosting festivals and events.*

The airport was originally designed as a STOL (Short Take-off and Landing) facility, with a runway of approximately 1,120 meters, which has limited its operational viability.

In January, Tura MP Saleng Sangma urged the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice to take necessary steps to make Baljek Airport operational.

Despite being constructed decades ago, the airport remained unused for aviation purposes, occasionally serving as a venue for music festivals and other events.