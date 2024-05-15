Garo film ‘Rapture’ released across more than 100 theatres in France

Shillong, May 15: The Dominic Megam Sangma-directed Garo film Rapture has been released in over 100 theatres in France.





The film has been released by Capricci Cinema in collaboration with Anna Films Shillong and this is the first time a film from Meghalaya, India, has achieved such widespread distribution in French cinemas.



Produced by Anna Films Shillong, Rapture has captivated audiences worldwide with its poignant storytelling and striking cinematography, delving into the deep cultural and spiritual realms of the Garo community.



Sangma’s direction brings a unique and authentic voice to the forefront of world cinema, and this extensive release in France is a testament to the universal appeal and artistic excellence of his work, a statement said.















