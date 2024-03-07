Gangtok witnesses grand unveiling of MI172 Helicopter with 26 seats

Gangtok, Mar 7: The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department orchestrated the Helicopter Pravesh Puja on Wednesday at Brutuk Helipad, marking the official inauguration of the 26-seater Twin Engine MI172 Helicopter.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unveiled the highly adaptable medium-lift twin-engine aircraft, a product of Russian engineering, designed explicitly for the challenging high-altitude terrain of the country.

The event celebrated the first successful landing and the commencement of commercial operations for the Twin Engine MI172 Helicopter, showcasing its capability to transport up to 26 passengers at sea level. This cutting-edge aircraft is poised to reach elevations previously unreachable by any other helicopter globally.

The introduction of MI172 helicopters marks a significant milestone in Sikkim's efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure and provide visitors with unforgettable experiences amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the region.