Gambegre by-poll: M'laya CM & Mamata Banerjee set to battle as star campaigners

Shillong, Oct 24:The Gambegre by-poll would witness a high-pitch electoral battle between the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and West Bengal, with Conrad Sangma and Mamata Banerjee, scheduled to be star campaigners for their respective parties.

Till today, six candidates have filed their nominations for the seat, which includes the CM’s wife, Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma (NPP), Jingjang Marak (Congress), Bernard Marak (BJP), and two Independents, Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry Sangma.

The Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Sadhiarani Sangma had already filed her nomination on Wednesday. With tomorrow slated as the final day for filing of nominations , the stage is set for an intense electoral battle.

Additionally, the TMC today released a list of star campaigners for the by-poll, which includes Mamata Banerjee, the party’s General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, and the party’s go-to man, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, who is also the Meghalaya unit state in-charge.

This list of star campaigners also includes TMC state President Charles Pyngrope, former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (brother-in-law of Sadhiarani), former Cabinet Minister Zenith Sangma, who is also the husband of the TMC candidate, and others.

The TMC has lent its weight behind its candidate as they see a glimmer of hope, considering Sadhiarani isn’t a political novice unlike the other candidates and is the sitting MDC of the Garo Hills Autonomous Council. She contested for the seat on two previous occasions and lost.

The NPP, on the other hand, is also rallying behind its candidate strongly with the pitch that if they elect the CM’s wife, people would have access to the Chief Minister’s Office.

This seat has been the bastion of Saleng Sangma, who is a Congress candidate, and vacated it after winning the Tura MP election. However, like the other candidates, Jingjang is making his electoral debut.

The BJP’s candidate Bernard too is an MDC, but the fact he has decided to contest from Gambegre, far from Tura, where he has some support, is baffling.

The main contest in the election would likely be between the NPP and TMC, while the Congress and the BJP candidates aren’t strong contenders.

So, a high-pitched election campaign between the two CMs of Meghalaya and West Bengal is on the cards.