Gajraj Corps helps 46 students from Arunachal ace Sainik school exam

Itanagar, May 25: In an initiative by the Indian Army, 46 students from some of the most remote regions of Arunachal Pradesh have cleared the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination, marking a significant milestone in the state’s educational progress.

This remarkable success stems from a coaching programme run by the Army’s Gajraj Corps from July 2023 to April 2024, according to Defence Spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat. The initiative was aimed at bridging the educational divide and offering quality preparatory support to underprivileged students.

A total of 44 students from Jang and Dirang in West Kameng district were trained under the programme, out of which 38 cleared the exam. Additionally, eight more students, five girls and three boys, from the remote areas of Sarli (Kurung Kumey) and Daporijo (Upper Subansiri) qualified in the written exam, further highlighting the reach and impact of the initiative.

Designed not only to prepare students academically but also to nurture their confidence and discipline, the coaching sessions were handled by Army instructors who provided round-the-clock mentorship and support. “This is more than just a story of exam success; it is a story of resilience, mentorship, and the power of belief,” said Lt Col Rawat.

He added that these qualifiers are not only achievers but also role models for others across the state, proving that talent can flourish even in the remotest corners when the right support system is in place.

This initiative showcases the Indian Army’s commitment to nation-building beyond security, by empowering the youth through education and opportunity.

- PTI