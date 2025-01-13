Gaan-Ngai Festival gets off to a colourful start in Manipur

Imphal, Jan. 13: Gaan-Ngai, the annual festival of the Zeliangrong community, got off to a colourful start in Manipur on Sunday.

The State-level celebration of the festival was held under the aegis of the State Level Gaan-Ngai 2025 Celebration Committee at Sagolband Ramji Kabui village near Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his ministerial colleagues Thomgam Biswajit Singh and Awangbow Newmai, chairman of Hill Area Committee Dinganglung Gangmei, MLAs Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, Thangjam Arunkumar Singh, M Rameshwar Singh and Janghemlung Panmei attended the State-level function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister urged the people of the State to take the responsibility of preserving the age-old traditions and customs irrespective of the religion being followed by any community.

"The relationship and co-existence among all indigenous communities have existed since time immemorial. Therefore, collective efforts are needed to inculcate the sense of belongingness and oneness in the State. We should safeguard our rich cultural heritage and traditions, and honour the legacy of our ancestors," he said.

Mentioning about the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles, USA, he maintained that mankind has not done justice with nature. "Hence, there are frequent occurrences of natural calamities in the world and in the State as well. Therefore, it is high time to take initiatives to preserve and protect nature," the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that the 'Green Imphal, Green Manipur' initiative was taken up during 2004-05 when he was the Forest and Environment Minister.

He suggested that the State-level Gaan-Ngai festival should also be organised at the Sangai Ethnic Park, Moirang Khunou in a grand manner.

The Chief Minister informed that the government has requested for an additional fund of around Rs 100 crore for upgrading the Sangai Ethnic Park and the amount will be sanctioned soon. A Unity Mall is coming up at Keikol, Imphal East with a budget of around Rs 150 crore, he said.

Stating the BJP-led government has taken up development initiatives in the hill districts, he stated that earlier it used to take at least three hours to reach Tamenglong, which has now been reduced to 45-minute.

Biren Singh said the construction of Tamei-Tamenglong road and the Tamei- Kangpokpi road will start shortly. The construction of Imphal-Kangchup road will be completed soon and three bridges will be built on the Imphal-Kangchup road, which will enable commuters to reach Guwahati in eight hours, he added.

In his speech, Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai thanked Biren Singh for taking part in the celebration.

The offering of Holy wine to God, followed by religious prayers, traditional songs, cultural dance marked the opening day of the festival.

During the festival, the community expresses their gratitude to the Almighty for the good harvest and also prays for a better and prosperous life in the coming year. They also pray for spreading the message of unity, peace, and brotherhood amongst all communities of the State.

The festival also symbolises bidding adieu to the year gone by and heralding a New Year, full of hope and aspirations.

