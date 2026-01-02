Gaan-Ngai festival begins with traditional fervour in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 2: Gaan-Ngai, the annual festival of the Kabui community, got off to a colourful start in Manipur on Thursday. The State-level Kaui Gaan-Ngai celebration of the festival was held under the aegis of a celebration committee at Konthoujam Mamang Kabui village near Imphal in Imphal West district.

MLAs Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh (Konthoujam), Govindas Konthjoujam (Bishnupur), RK Imo Singh (Sagolband), Thongam Shanti Singh (Moirang), Kh Ibomcha Singh (Lamlai), Dr K Heera Kabui, president of Kabui Union Manipur, Registrar of Cooperative Societies Manipur W Ibohal Singh, Khullakpa (Konthoujam Kabui) Pouphunlung Kamson and Khulbu (Konthoujam Kabui) Kamei Gangmumei attended the function.

The offering of Holy wine to God, followed by religious prayers, traditional songs, and cultural dance marked the opening day of the five-day festival.

During the festival, the community expresses their gratitude to the Almighty for the good harvest and also prays for a better and prosperous life in the coming year.

They also pray for spreading the message of unity, peace, and brotherhood among all communities of the State. The festival also symbolises bidding adieu to the year gone by and heralding a New Year, full of hope and aspirations.

Conveying his wishes to the people of Manipur in a message, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that Gaan-Ngai is a post-harvest festival of the winter season involving rituals for the dead, creation of new fire, grand feasts, traditional dances, games and songs, all dedicated to the Supreme God, to ensure prosperity, peace and cultural continuity.

“Let us come together to celebrate Gaan-Ngai in a spirit of friendship, unity, and brotherhood, with traditional gaiety and devotion, and welcome the New Year with renewed commitment towards building a peaceful and prosperous Manipur,” he urged.

MLAs and other leaders also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Gaan-Ngai with wishes for peace and development for all communities living in Manipur.