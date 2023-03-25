G20 delegates reach Arunachal Pradesh for RIIG meeting

Itanagar, March 25: Delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and international organisations have arrived in the Land of Dawn-lit Mountains, Arunachal Pradesh to participate in the G20 meeting at the State capital on Saturday.

Upon their arrival at the Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, the delegates were accorded a warm and traditional welcome by the cultural troupes and senior state government officials.

The delegates are on a two-day visit to Itanagar for the G20 meeting on Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG). They will witness an exhibition and cultural programme at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall and later will visit the Itanagar Gompa and JN State Museum.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote: “We're all excited for today's G20 Group meeting. It's a milestone moment for Arunachal Pradesh, which will herald a new dawn in our efforts towards achieving the goal of 'Sarvashresth Bharat' following the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.



'One Earth, One Family, One Future' resolve is all set to get a big boost at today's G20 meeting. Esteemed delegates will deliberate upon multiple aspects of research and innovation to make the planet a better and more inclusive place to live. Wish them a pleasant stay!,” Khandu tweeted.

State Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona wrote on Twitter: “Greetings and a warm welcome to all the G20 delegates to Itanagar! It is indeed a great privilege for us to host such a prestigious event, and we are honored to have all of you here with us. Let's work together to address the challenges facing our global community.”

Expressing his feelings, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has said, “Arunachal Pradesh will showcase our rich cultures, unique handlooms & handicrafts and scientific innovations during the Research Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) of G20 Summit delegates at Itanagar