Fuel smuggling to Myanmar sparks panic buying in Aizawl

Aizawl, March 15: Concern has been mounting in Mizoram over the reported transportation of fuel and other essential commodities to neighbouring Myanmar through unregulated border routes, even as residents in the State capital Aizawl rush to filling stations amid fears of a possible fuel shortage.

Sources said that fuel and other essential commodities have reportedly been moving across the border to southern Chin State in Myanmar despite the absence of officially permitted border trade. The alleged outflow of petroleum products has raised apprehension among residents and civil society leaders that the State’s limited fuel quota could be drained at a time when uncertainty over global supply has already been creating anxiety.

In Aizawl, long queues of vehicles were seen at most filling stations on Sunday as motorists scrambled to refill their tanks. The rush followed an advisory issued by the State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department on Thursday, urging the public to be prudent in their consumption of petrol, diesel and LPG in order to avoid shortages.

The advisory was issued in view of the volatile situation in West Asia, which has triggered fears among the public that the conflict could disrupt oil and natural gas supplies to the country.

However, the department cited the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as stating that India currently has sufficient stock of LPG, petrol and diesel.

Despite the assurance, filling stations across the capital have witnessed heavy demand since the advisory was issued, with many residents opting to stock up on fuel as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the alleged transportation of fuel to Myanmar has further intensified public concern.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier expressed serious concern in the State Legislative Assembly over unregulated cross-border trade taking place at Zochachhuah in Lawngtlai district along the Mizoram-Myanmar border. The route forms part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) road, which is being constructed to connect Lawngtlai town in Mizoram with Paletwa township in the southern Chin State of Myanmar.

The Chief Minister informed the House that parts of the project road pass through areas in Myanmar that are currently not under the control of the Myanmar government but are held by the Arakan Army (AA). According to him, the insurgent group has maintained cordial relations with the Mizoram government and is also keen on the early completion of the strategic project.

However, local leaders and residents have voiced concern that the road and nearby border points were being used for unofficial trade, including the movement of fuel and essential goods across the international border.

Leaders of major civil society organisations in Lawngtlai district, as well as some officials, have reportedly expressed anguish over the unregulated export of fuel and other commodities to Myanmar.





By

Correspondent