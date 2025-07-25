Fuel shortage brings Aizawl to halt as tanker drivers protest highway conditions

Aizawl, July 25: Traffic congestion in the Mizoram capital has significantly eased since Wednesday following a severe fuel shortage here, as the Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOT-DA) continues to refuse to transport fuel from outside the State. The association has grounded its vehicles since July 19, citing the dangerously poor condition of the Aizawl-Silchar highway.

Only oil tankers that had already entered Assam before the protest began, are currently ferrying limited fuel into the State. As a result, all petrol pumps have suspended retail sales of petrol and diesel, leading to much lighter traffic on the roads.

Even during the peak hours this morning, the traffic remains sparse. Most private and commercial vehicles are staying off the roads due to fuel scarcity.

The disruption is not limited to fuel supply alone. A majority of trucks transporting essential commodities have also withdrawn service, with drivers unwilling to risk navigating the deteriorated stretches of National High-ways 306 and 06-the State's primary transport arteries. Mizoram Truck Owners Association (MTOA) general secretary Dina Tlau said more than two-third of the trucks have halted operations.

Many trucks are currently stranded along the highway, especially along the Kawnpui-Sairang section, which is the worst affected. This has led to shortage of essential goods, construction materials, and other critical supplies.

While the PWD clarified that the the Kawnpui-Sairang stretch falls under the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the State Government has allocated Rs 1 crore for emergency works to restore traffic.

Meanwhile, officials have expressed the hope that with the appointment of a new Executive Director for the NHIDCL's Aizawl Regional Office, the repair works would be expedited despite the challenging monsoon conditions. A coordination committee led by the PWD Secretary has been formed to supervise and fast-track the work.

In another development, the All Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Association (AM-CVA) issued a statement today, appealing to the public to take note of the poor condition of key highways-particularly NH 306 (Sairang-Kawnpui), NH-06 (Sairang-Buichali), NH-108 (Sairang-Langkaih), and NH-06 (Κο-lasib-Bairabi).

"We urge the NHIDCL and the Mizoram Government to repair them between July 23 and 30. If there is no action within this period, we will be compelled to respond with whatever means available, and the authorities will bear full responsibility."

Citing the hardship faced by members who are unable to repay loans due to the cri-sis, the AMCVA urged the public to support their appeal to both the State Government and NHIDCL.

Social worker Ruatfela Nu cautioned that the current situation, if left unresolved, could take a serious turn. "If these lifeline roads remain in such a state, Mizoram may soon be looking at a famine-like scenario”, he warned.