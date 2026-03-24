Fuel export to Myanmar curbed in Mizoram over supply concerns

Aizawl, March 24: Authorities in Mizoram’s southern districts of Siaha and Lunglei have imposed stringent restrictions on the export and movement of fuel to Myanmar, citing fears of a potential shortage of essential commodities, particularly petroleum products, in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The measures were enforced through separate orders issued by the Deputy Commissioners, who also serve as District Magistrates, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 and other relevant laws to regulate fuel distribution and prevent illegal trade.

In Siaha district, District Magistrate VL Hruaizela Khiangte promulgated an order under Section 163 of the BNSS on Friday, prohibiting the unauthorised export of petroleum products to Myanmar and other countries.

According to an official statement released on Monday, the directive is aimed at ensuring that local demand is met and that supply chains remain stable during a period of global uncertainty.

The order further clamps down on black marketing practices within the district. Fuel outlets have been directed to strictly regulate bulk sales, with clear limits imposed on retail transactions.

Any sale exceeding 500 litres of petrol or 1,000 litres of diesel must be made only to individuals or entities possessing valid storage permits. The move is intended to curb hoarding and prevent diversion of fuel for cross-border trade.

A similar directive has been issued in Lunglei district by District Magistrate Navneet Mann, who has banned the transportation of fuel intended for sale in Myanmar. The order underscores the administration’s concern over reports of unauthorized fuel movement across the international border, particularly in the context of unregulated trading activities.

Mann noted that transporting petroleum products without a valid storage licence constitutes a violation of Rule 3 of the Petroleum Rules, 2002. She further highlighted that instances of such illegal transport have come to the notice of the district administration, prompting immediate intervention to safeguard local supplies.

The order makes it clear that any violation will attract stringent penal action under Section 23 of the Petroleum Act, 1934, in addition to provisions under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023.

Officials said the twin measures reflect a proactive approach by district administrations to prevent a supply crunch and maintain availability of essential fuels for residents. With Mizoram sharing a porous border with Myanmar, authorities remain vigilant against illegal cross-border trade that could disrupt the State’s internal supply chain during a period marked by global volatility in oil markets.