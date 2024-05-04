Fuel crisis in Tripura after derailment of goods train

AGARTALA, May 3: Tripura has been facing a severe fuel crisis after rail movement was restricted following derailment of a goods train in the Lumding division.

Movement of trains between the Jatinga-Lumpur and the New Harangajao stations has remained suspended since April 25 after derailment of an engine of a freight train, Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said.

The Additional Secretary of the Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, in a notification on May 1, stated that two-wheeler owners cannot buy more than two litres of petrol per day. For car owners, the limit has been fixed at three litres of fuel per day.

Stocks in many petrol pumps have been exhausted due to non-supply of fuel.

Meanwhile, NF Railway sources said that passenger train service has resumed on the route. However, it will take two more days to resume movement of goods trains. Sources in the Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Department said that the situation was likely to improve by Sunday next.