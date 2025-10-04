From war-torn Myanmar to Mizoram’s music stage: Mary Dawngi’s journey of resilience

Aizawl, Oct 3: Mary Dawngi's journey from war-torn Myanmar to Mizoram's music scene is a story of sheer hope and survival. Fleeing Myanmar's brutal civil war in 2022, the young singer found refuge in the Mizoram capital where she found a platform to 'voice' her dreams.

Before the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, Mary had been part of a vibrant local music scene. But the conflict shattered her world, forcing her to abandon her home in Kalemyo. The civil war left the country in turmoil, with the military and pro-democracy forces engaged in violent clashes.

Despite the chaos Mary did not let her passion for music dim. In Aizawl, she met Mizo singer Saiwannah, and together they recorded Ka Pa Khuma, the Mizo version of the poem, "The Miller of the Dee'. The song quickly went viral, amassing over 15 million views on YouTube.

Though Myanmar's economic collapse did not bring any financial gains from the song, Mary found something more valuable in Mizoram: a growing fan base. The State's deep cultural ties with Myanmar made her music resonate, and soon, she was winning prestigious awards, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year at the Lelte Awards ceremony.

Mizoram has long had a thriving music industry, supported by platforms like Music Domain Mizoram, which helps artistes generate revenue. Artistes like Mary are finding success not just locally, but internationally, with invitations to perform in places like Washing-ton, London, and Sydney.

But despite her growing fame, Mary's path is not without challenges. Her fear of being conscripted into Myanmar's resistance army haunts her, and her role as the sole provider for her family back home keeps her in India. She is torn between her love for her homeland and her duty to her family.

Mary's music has made her a household name in Mizoram, with her collaborations and solo releases like Duhaisam and Aw Bawihte becoming instant hits. She continues to tour, and her voice is a permanent fixture in Mizoram's music scene. However, despite international recognition, visa issues have hindered her ability to perform abroad.

"Music is my way of bridging divides," says Mary. Though her success is celebrated, she still faces the stigma of being a "refugee singer" on the social media. But for Mary, her music is a symbol of resilience and hope in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Now residing in Aizawl with her brother, Mary is registered as a refugee with a local NGO, finding a new life far from the conflict she left behind