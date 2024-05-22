From pitch to peak: Kabak Yano becomes fifth Arunachalee woman to climb Mt Everest

Guwahati, May 22: Kabak Yano, a 25-year-old from Kamle district, became the fifth woman from Arunachal Pradesh to summit Mount Everest. She reached the peak on Tuesday as part of a six-member expedition team, with the other members hailing from Nepal.

The Nepal-based trekking and mountaineering agency, Peak Promotion, shared the news on social media: “Our Managing Director Babu Sherpa and other 5 members have summited Mt. Everest this morning, local time: 11:50, 21 May 2024. Heartiest Congratulations (to) entire team. Prayers for safe descend to base camp.”

Yano's fellow summiteers were Babu Sherpa, Ngima Dorjee Sherpa, Subash Rai, Lakpa Nurbu Sherpa, and Shere Sherpa.

In addition to her mountaineering achievements, Yano is a talented cricketer, representing the Arunachal Pradesh State Women's Cricket team. She is also a student at the Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus, and has completed both the Basic Mountaineering Course at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling and the Advanced Mountaineering and Search and Rescue courses at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, West Kameng.

Yano joins the ranks of other notable female mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh who have summited Everest: Tine Mena, Anshu Jamsenpa, Muri Linngi, and Tashi Yangjom.