From old coaches to restaurants, how NFR is refurbishing trains that are not in operation

Guwahati, Sept 14: In a bid to generate revenue and provide employment, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has initiated converting old train coaches into restaurants.

As per a statement issued by the NFR, the railway coaches which are not fit to be used are being modified and utilised for coach restaurants. With the increase in the number of LHB coaches, the operations of old coaches of Indian Railways have been discontinued. Keeping in view the functionality of the coaches, the NFR initiated to convert and refurbish its overage coaches into restaurants to cater to the general public.





While speaking to The Assam Tribune, CPRO of NFR, Sabyasachi De, informed that N.F. Railway has initiated conversion some of its old train coaches, which are not fit for use, by modifying them into restaurants.

"N. F. Railway has already opened one such coach restaurant at Katihar and another coach restaurant is also ready to make operational at New Jalpaiguri station area. Works for setting up of 15 more such coach restaurants at various locations over the five divisions have also been finalised," he added.



Setting up of two coach restaurants, one each in Darjeeling and Jogbani of Katihar division have been finalised. In Alipurduar division, setting up of seven coach restaurants, one each at New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Madarihat, Lataguri, Chalsa, Raja Bhat Khawa and New Mal has been finalised. Setting up of coach restaurants at Rangiya and Rangapara North of Rangiya division; three coach restaurants in Lumding division, two in Guwahati and one in Diphu; and one coach restaurant at New Tinsukia of Tinsukia division has been finalised.





Moreover, 43 locations over N. F. Railway have been selected for introducing such coach restaurants. Coach restaurants are being planned and works are under progress at 6 locations in Katihar, 8 in Alipurduar, 14 in Rangiya, 11 in Lumding and 4 in Tinsukia divisions, read the press release.



The coach restaurants are being designed with aesthetic and beautifully heritage look for attraction of travellers. People can enjoy with family and friends to have ecstatic feeling while getting experience of dining in train coaches. There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurants. The initiative also aims to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers.