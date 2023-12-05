Fresh violence reported in Manipur; 13 killed in gunfight

Guwahati, Dec 5: Despite several efforts to restore normalcy in the strife-stricken northeastern state, at least 13 people were killed in a gunfight between two unknown armed groups in Manipur on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Tengnoupal district of the state around noon when two armed groups at Leithu village near Saibol opened fire at each other.

“The nearest security forces were about 10 km away from this place. Once our forces moved in and reached the place, they found 13 bodies in the Leithu village. The forces did not find any weapons next to the bodies,” an officer told media.

Meanwhile, the authorities are reportedly yet to confirm the identities of the deceased.

“On 04.12.2023, in a gunfight between unknown armed miscreants at Leithao village near Saibol in Tengnoupal District under Machi Police Station, 13 (thirteen) persons have been killed. District police and security forces rushed to the spot, a case has been registered and investigation is going on,” Manipur Police posted on X.

On 04.12.2023, in a gunfight between unknown armed miscreants at Leithao village near Saibol in Tengnoupal District under Machi Police Station, 13 (thirteen) persons have been killed. District police and security forces rushed to the spot, a case has been registered and… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) December 4, 2023

Following the incident, opposition parties lashed out at the central and state governments for their inefficiency to tackle the situation even after seven months of the ethnic clash between the Meiteis and Kukis.

“The continuance of violence in Manipur for 7 months is unforgivable. A reported gunfight has resulted in the death of 13 more people. More than 60,000 people have been displaced in the past 215 days. The living condition of the internally displaced people in relief camp is inhuman and far from satisfaction,” Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X.