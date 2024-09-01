Fresh violence in West Imphal: 1 dead, 4, including minor, policeman, injured

Imphal, Sept 1: One person lost his life and four others, including a minor, sustained injuries as fresh violence broke out at Koutruk in Imphal West District on Sunday.

According to the Koutruk Village Gram Panchayat Chairman, a group of armed men initiated unprovoked firing around 2 pm while village volunteers were absent from the vulnerable areas.

The deceased has been identified as Surbala Devi, 33, from Phayeng Umang Leikai.

Surbala, originally from Koutruk and married to a resident of Phayeng, was visiting Koutruk with her daughter.

She was rushed to RIMS Hospital, Imphal, but was declared dead on arrival.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Ng Rojiya, sustained injuries to her right hand and is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

In addition to Surbala and her daughter, police personnel Ngasepam Robert suffered leg injuries, while two other individuals, Inao Takhellambam, 26, and Thadoi Heigrujam, 19, were transported to Raj Medicity Hospital for further treatment.

Eatlier on Saturday, police recovered significant weaponry from Chajing Mamang Leikai in the district.

The recovered items included one .303 rifle with a magazine, one single-barrel gun, one pistol with a magazine, five live ammunition rounds, and two grenades.