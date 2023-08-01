Fresh violence in Manipur: Miscreants set houses on fire

Guwahati, August 1: In a fresh spat of violence, some miscreants in Manipur allegedly torched houses of Kuki community in Imphal on Monday night.

Reportedly, the houses that belonged to the people of Kuki community were set ablaze at Zomi Villa in Imphal late Monday night.

Informing about the situation, academician and writer Thongkholal Haokip took to Twitter and wrote,”Despite the repeated claims by Manipur Chief Minister that normalcy has returned in Imphal, tonight Cannan veng/Zomi villa, located at the heart of Imphal, is burnt down. Law and order is a far cry in this land of impunity.”

Earlier, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken custody of the four accused arrested by the Manipur Police in connection with the viral video of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit state.

The incident had sparked massive outrage across the nation.

The four accused were taken to the court of the special judge in Manipur's Thoubal when their police custody ended.

After this, the CBI took them into their custody till August 2.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday termed the incident as “horrendous” and said that it will not want the state police to probe the matter as they virtually handed over the women to the rioting mob.