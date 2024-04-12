Fresh violence in Manipur leaves one injured

Imphal, Apr 12: A gun firing incident occurred in Manipur on Friday where one person identified as Ningthoujam Jamesh Singh around 24 years sustained injuries at Penyang Village.

The injured person is from Heirok Part 2, Maning Leikai in Thoubal district of Manipur.

According to locals and eyewitnesses this is the first incident of firing being reported since the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates.

It may be mentioned that the Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held on April 19, 2024 for Inner Manipur constituency while for Outer Manipur constituency the election is slated to be held on April 26, 2024.

Despite all the efforts by law-enforcing agencies, violence broke out in the state.