Fresh violence in Manipur, Cop killed with 4 others

Guwahati, May 29: At least five people, including a cop, were allegedly killed during fresh incidents of violence that erupted in Manipur.

Fresh violence was reported in parts of Manipur ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Alleged terrorists, carrying sophisticated weapons, set ablaze many houses in Serou and Sugnu area in Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Following the incident, the Manipur Police commandos responded by eliminating 40 terrorists thus far.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had confirmed the successful operation by Manipur Police commandos. These commandos engaged insurgents for over eight hours in areas affected by ethnic violence.

With the assistance of the army and other security forces, the state government swiftly took decisive action to counter these attempts at destabilizing Manipur.

At least 10 injured individuals were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment.