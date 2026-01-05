Fresh violence erupts in Manipur as twin blasts injure two in Bishnupur

Imphal, Jan 5: Fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Monday after explosive devices planted at an abandoned residential house in Bishnupur district, bordering Churachandpur district, went off in succession, injuring two people.

After the explosions, irate locals engaged in heated exchanges with security forces, who reached the site after the blasts, alleging security lapses despite the presence of a large number of personnel deployed in nearby areas and surrounding locations.

The locals also dismantled a makeshift security bunker nearby. At the time of filing this report, the situation remains tense in the district for now.

According to police sources, the first explosion occurred early in the morning at the abandoned house of one Salam Mani Singh (70) at Ngaukon Ward Nos. 7/8 under Saiton Gram Panchayat, within the jurisdiction of Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station in Bishnupur district.

The house has remained vacant since May 2023, with the owner currently staying at a relief camp following the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state.









Soon after the first blast, second explosion occurred approximately 200 metres away from the abandoned house at around 8:46 am.

Two persons sustained injuries in the second blast. They have been identified as Soibam Sanatomba Singh (52) of Saiton Makha Leikai and Nongthombam Indubala Devi (37) of Saiton Heiyaikon Maning Leikai.

Both were immediately rushed to Bishnupur District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police teams promptly reached the area, secured the blast sites, and launched an investigation.

Security has been stepped up in and around the affected locality, and preventive measures have been put in place to avert further incidents.

The explosions comes just three days after security forces neutralised 27 local-made bombs at a safe location near Mongham village in Imphal East district, January 2.

According to officials, the bombs were detected during intensified search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable areas.

Bomb disposal teams subsequently defused the explosives, averting a potential threat to civilian lives and property.





With inputs from PTI