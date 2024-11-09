Fresh violence claims life of woman paddy filed worker in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 9: A brazen attack by suspected militants claimed the life of a local woman in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Saturday.

The incident happened around 11:30 am, when the woman, identified as Sapam Ongbi Sofia Devi, was working alongside others in a paddy field in the remote Saiton Watha Lamben area.The 29-year-old is the wife of S. Dayananda Singh from Watha Lambi in Saiton Gram Panchayat, Ward No. 6.

According to reports, the militants opened fire from the dense Dampi Reserve Forest nearby, ambushing the group. The attack, which unfolded in broad daylight, left the community in shock and has raised fears of further violence in the region.

Upon receiving information regarding the matter, security forces, including personnel from the BSF and state police, swiftly reached the scene.The area was cordoned off, and reinforcements were deployed to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of nearby residents.

Earlier on October 30, a bomb blast shook Kadangband Part-II Mayai Leikai in Imphal West, drawing immediate concern from local authorities. In response to the blast, a team from the Imphal West police promptly arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the site, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lamshang Police Station.