Day 4 of Manipur unrest: Shots fired, curfew defied, tension surges across valley

Imphal, June 10: Fresh violence and protests gripped Manipur’s Imphal valley on Monday night, as protestors defied prohibitory orders and clashed with security forces across multiple districts.

The ongoing turmoil, now in its fourth day, stems from the recent arrest of Arambai Tenggol leader A Kanan Singh by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to officials, clashes erupted in the Khurai area of Imphal East district, where security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets to control the protesting crowd. Similar unrest was reported from Thoubal district, where demonstrators took to the streets demanding the unconditional release of the detained leader.

In Imphal West, tension escalated when unidentified miscreants opened fire at CRPF personnel stationed in the Tera area.

An official confirmed that at least seven rounds from small firearms were discharged. Security forces launched a search operation, but efforts were obstructed by protestors, preventing deeper combing actions.

Reports of gunfire also surfaced from Yairipok in Bishnupur district, further amplifying fears of an expanding conflict zone.

In a particularly violent confrontation in Nambol, Bishnupur district, a senior police official and another personnel were injured while attempting to clear roadblocks. The team, led by the district SP, encountered stiff resistance, resulting in injuries and the filing of an FIR against the perpetrators.

Earlier, protestors erected barricades and engaged in confrontations across all major roads and highways. The Kwakkeithel stretch of the airport road emerged as a major flashpoint, with security forces and rioters clashing repeatedly.

Protestors warned that violence could further escalate during night hours, as tensions continue to build across volatile pockets in the valley.

Arambai Tenggol, the influential group at the center of the unrest, has called for a ten-day total shutdown across Manipur in protest against the arrest of A Kanan Singh. So far, over 21 people have sustained injuries, and the number is expected to rise if tensions remain unchecked.

Security agencies remain on high alert, with reinforcements being deployed across sensitive zones. However, restoring calm in the deeply disturbed valley is proving to be a massive challenge amid growing public anger and targeted attacks.