Fresh racial abuse case: Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur files FIR

Gorakhpur, Feb 23: A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland posted at the AIIMS Gorakhpur was allegedly subjected to racial slurs, stalking and physical assault by three men near the institute.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gorakhpur, Kaustubh, said a case has been registered at the AIIMS police station under relevant sections. He, however, did not divulge the details of specific sections invoked in the FIR.

"CCTV footage has helped identify a motorcycle linked to the accused. Four police teams have been formed to track them down," the SSP said, adding that strict action will be taken once the suspects are apprehended.

The victim, specialising in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, was returning to the campus on Sunday evening at around 8 pm when the accused allegedly followed her for over 1,5 km and accosted her near the institute’s Gate No 2.

According to the complaint, the three men followed her, hurling obscene remarks and racial slurs. One of the men allegedly removed his shirt to intimidate her before another touched her inappropriately. The doctor raised an alarm, forcing the trio to flee from the spot.

The National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS and INIs (NAFORD) took to social media to highlight the ordeal, noting the "deep shock, humiliation and trauma" faced by the resident.

"Shocking case of racial harassment and sexual assault on a third-year OBGYN resident near AIIMS Gorakhpur. Around 8 PM, on 22nd Feb, 2026 , while exiting Orion Mall, Gorakhpur (UP), three men stared, laughed, passed racially discriminatory comments, reducing her to stereotypes (being from NorthEast)," the federation alleged in a social media post.

The post added that the victim tried to confront them, but instead they stalked and followed her on the road toward AIIMS Gate No. 2, “hurling abuses & slang”.

The incident comes on the heels of another similar incident of racial abuse directed towards three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi.

Police said on Sunday that an FIR has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station under Sections 79, 351(2), 3(5) and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against one Harish Singh and his wife.

PTI