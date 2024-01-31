Fresh outbreak of violence claims two lives in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 31: Two people were killed in fresh violence in the bordering areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts in Manipur on Tuesday.

Sharing the official version of the incident, the police control room, Manipur Police, said in a press note on Tuesday evening, “On 30.01.2024, 2(two) individuals were killed in a firing incident between armed miscreants at bordering area of Kangpokpi and Imphal West district.”

Though there is no detailed report of the incident in the press note, sources in Imphal said that the two bodies have been evacuated to the RIMS hospital mortuary for further formalities. The deceased persons have been identified as M Khaba (25) and N Michael (32) of Imphal West district.

Two people also sustained injuries during Tuesday’s violence, according to sources from the hospital.

In another development, search operations and area dominance were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, according to the press note issued by the police control room.

During the operation, the following items were recovered from Churachandpur district: one 9mm pistol with mag, one.303 rifle with mag, one improvised 5.56 mm rifle with mag, one 12 bore gun, one improvise mortar (Pumpi), anti-riots ammunitions (2 tear smoke shell, 1 tear gas grenade, 2 cart. 38mm), two 9mm CMG mag and one pair of jungle boots, the press note added.

Manipur had been witnessing ethnic conflict between two communities since the first week of May last year, in which more than 200 people were killed and nearly 50,000 people were displaced.