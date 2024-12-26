Fresh gunfire erupts in Manipur, security forces deployed

Imphal, Dec 26: Fresh gunfire broke out between armed groups at Sinam Kom village in Imphal East district, Manipur, on Wednesday early morning.

Armed miscreants from hill positions in the Kangpokpi district exchanged fire with village volunteers deployed near the foothill village of Sinam Kom, they said.

Quoting local villagers, police also said the loud sound of shelling explosions was also heard during the firing.

Additional security forces were rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, police said.

No injuries have been reported till the filing of this report.

Miscreants also briefly exchanged fire with state forces at Thamnapokpi and nearby Uyok Ching in the Imphal East district last midnight, police said.

On being asked about tackling the situation, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, “We are seriously considering our base, and I have asked the security advisor to take out necessary action against the culprit and to deploy adequate security forces in the particular area.”

Earlier, on September 17, there was a gun attack on Mongbung Meitei village in Jiribam district.

The militants fired several rounds from sophisticated weapons around 7 pm, prompting retaliation from village volunteers. Security forces quickly arrived at the scene to contain the situation, with both sides ceasing fire around 8 pm.

Notably, villagers had reported multiple drones flying over Mongbung Meitei village in recent days, alerting security forces to the unusual activity.



