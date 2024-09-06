Fresh bomb attack in Manipur leaves two buildings damaged

Guwahati, Sept 6: A fresh bomb attack has been reported in Manipur’s Bishnupur district by miscreants, leading to the damage of two buildings on Friday.

Reportedly, rockets were fired from the nearby hill areas of Churachandpur district towards the low-lying residential neighbourhood of Tronglaobi, which is around 45 kilometres from the state capital of Imphal. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.



According to police, the estimated range of the rockets was more than three kilometres.



They further stated that the miscreants also launched several rocket bombs from the hills towards Bishnupur district, prompting security forces to retaliate.

An elderly man was killed and three others including a child were injured in the bomb attack at a residential locality of Moirang in Bishnupur district, officials confirmed.

Situations escalated as use of sophisticated and highly advance warfare technology continued.

Earlier, the Central Government approved the use of Medium Machine Guns (MMG) in Manipur amid the rising drone attacks in the strife-hit northeastern state.



The repeated drone attacks by suspected militants prompted the centre to take the decision.



Sources revealed Manipur Police has acquired 7.62mm MMG MK 2AI with improved range and accuracy. The medium machine guns will be acquired from the Ordinance Factory in Jabalpur.



As Manipur Police has no expertise on the weapon, it has requested the army authorities for assistance in training police personnel in operating these highly advanced weapons.



These medium machine guns are said to be a significant upgrade over the already existing Light Machine Guns.



In response to the drone attacks, the Manipur government constituted a high-level committee on September 3 to investigate the incidents.

