Freedom trail trek begins in Tawang, retracting Dalai lama's 1959 escape route

Itanagar, April 1: The six-day trekking programme on the 'Freedom Trail', retracing the historic route taken by the 14th Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso, in 1959, commenced on Monday afternoon from Kenzamani in Tawang.

The event is organised by the district administration of Tawang with support from Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu and Jambey Wangdi, Chairman DoKAA (Dept of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs).

The trekking event will culminate at Pungteng, Tawang on April 5, commemorating the day when the Tibetan spiritual leader arrived in Tawang in 1959.

The inaugural ceremony at Kenzamani began with prayers for the Dalai Lama, followed by cultural performances by monks and villagers. Addressing the participants, MLA Tsering Lhamu under-scored the spiritual and historical significance of the journey, stating that the trek symbolises the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between India and Tibet.

"As we embark on this six-day long journey along the 'Freedom Trail', we draw strength from the wisdom of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and hope for a peaceful future. Our relationship with Tibet is centuries old, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual understanding. The bond between our people goes beyond borders. We remain inspired by His Holiness's teachings and his unwavering commitment to compassion, non-violence, and the promotion of human values," she said.

Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi extended. gratitude to the participants. He urged everyone to incorporate His Holiness's teachings into daily life.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang lauded the efforts of the Lumla administration led by ADC Tashi Dhondup and EAC Jemeithang Deewan Mara in organising the event successfully. He highlighted Kenzamani's historical significance as the location where His Holiness was received by the local administration in 1959. He also paid homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in 1962 while defending the nation's borders.

On Tuesday the participants will proceed to Gorzam Choeten as the trek continues along the historic route. A total of 300 participants, including Gaon Burahs, panchayat members, jawans from border guarding forces, monks, and tourists joined the first day of the trekking programme.