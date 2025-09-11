Four-way contest looms in Dampa by-election after MNF legislator's demise

Aizawl, Sept 10: The upcoming by-election to the Dampa Assembly seat in Mamit district is likely be a four-way contest. However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the bypoll.

The need for the by-election has been necessitated due to the demise of Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga.

On Wednesday, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee president Lal Thanzara revealed that the Congress would field former minister John Rotluangliana – currently the party’s vice president – as its candidate for the Dampa bypoll. The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has already announced its candidate. Noted singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, who unsuccessfully contested the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections, will represent the party in the ensuing bypoll.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) – the State’s main Opposition party – has nominated former minister and senior vice president Dr R Lalthangliana as its candidate.

The BJP is yet to name its candidate, though sources indicate that Lalhmingthanga Sailo, who contested the 2023 Assembly elections as a Congress candidate, is likely to represent the BJP in Dampa. Sailo, who recently joined the BJP, previously contested from Dampa in the 2008 election under the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP), led by the current Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The Dampa constituency bordering Bangladesh, has a significant minority population, including Chakmas and Brus. It had been a Congress stronghold since Mizoram became a State in 1987. However, the seat has been under the MNF control since 2018, weakening the Congress’s influence in the region.

The Dampa by-election holds significant stakes for both the ruling ZPM and Opposition MNF. For the ZPM, a loss could signal a waning of its popularity ahead of the 2028 State elections. For the MNF, a victory will not only invigorate the party in the run-up to the 2028 elections, but can also be pivotal in maintaining its claim to hold the Leader of Opposition post. The MNF must have at least 10 seats in the 40-member State Assembly to retain this position.